May 31, 1932-August 13, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Lester La Verne Wherry, 87, of Rock Island, passed away on, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Graveside services for Mr. Wherry will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Milan American Legion Post No. 569. Visitation will be Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Family and Friends of the Mentally Handicapped, Rock Island.
Lester was born on May 31, 1932, in Eliza Township in Mercer County, Illinois, a son of Alden and Lila (Loving) Wherry. Lester graduated from Joy High School 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning to Illinois, he worked at Wherry's Tavern in Joy, Ill. Lester, later married Carley Fisher on June 14, 1958, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 1981. Mr. Wherry worked for Oscar Mayer, Davenport, for 33 years, retiring in 1993. His memberships include Milan American Legion Post No. 569, Galesburg Moose and the Mississippi Valley Country and Western Music Association. Lester enjoyed traveling, deer hunting, music, dancing and hound dogs, especially “Flying Lady.” Lester believed you had to play the hand that's dealt to you.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, David and Mariann Wherry, Medinah, Ill.; niece, Linda (Tom) Williams, Milan; great-nieces, Amanda Williams, Davenport, and Tarrah Smith, Rock Island; great-great-nieces, Lydia and Emily Skelton; special friends, Joy Norton and her family, Aledo.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carley; sons, Dana and Douglas Wherry; sister and brother-in-law, Vada and Aldus Gridley. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.