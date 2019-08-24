August 16, 2019
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Leslie Stauffer, nee Ingersoll, of Parkesburg, Pa., died the morning of Aug. 16, 2019, following several days in hospice. She was 78. The first child of Dean and Marjorie Ingersoll (deceased), Leslie Karen was born May 4, 1941 in Rock Island.
She attended Edison School and Rock Island Senior High School where she was active in Junior Achievement, Quill and Scroll, National Merit Society, and a number of other organizations. She graduated with the Class of 1959, and attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa.
She was married to John (Jack) Stauffer and lived in California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Leslie completed her B.S. degree at Immaculata College in 1979 and pursued careers as a dietician and caterer. Leslie joined the staff of Family Services of Chester County, retiring in 2016 as director of the RSVP volunteer program.
Leslie is survived by her son Barry; her daughter, Shelley Laurie; granddaughter, Jamie; grandson, Jason; great-granddaughter, Clover; and sister. Lynne Ingersoll.
Leslie was a shining star whose light is now dimmed. She will be sorely missed. (Services and cremation were private.)