Leslie P. Overcash

Leslie was born on Aug. 13, 1947, at Graham Hospital in Canton, Ill., the son of Leonard and Reta (Kennedy) Overcash. He was a 1965 graduate of Valley High School, Fairview, Ill. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966. He first served in Thailand, later volunteering to serve with the 589th Corps of Engineers in An khe, Vietnam. He served honorably until he returned home in 1970. Leslie previously worked as a printer at Pip Printing Bettendorf. He also was a handy man throughout the Quad-Cities and Canton, Ill., area. He was known best for his old trucks, his love of fishing, being outdoors and making others laugh.