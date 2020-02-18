Leslie C. Anderson
ANDOVER

Leslie C. Anderson

January 18, 1948-February 15, 2020

ANDOVER — Leslie C. Anderson, 72, of Andover, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home. Cremation has been accorded, and there will be no services. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family.

Leslie Carl Anderson was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Moline, the son of Lee S. and Ruth G. Carrington Anderson. He graduated from Orion High School in 1966 and from Western Illinois University in 1972 with a BA degree in Business. He worked in a forge shop at John Deere until retiring in 2013.

