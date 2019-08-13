Les Mazzarolla Jr.

May 9, 1958-August 12, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Les Mazzarollo Jr., 61, of Rock Island, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He was born May 9, 1958, the son of Les Mazzarollo Sr. and Iris Kennison.
Les was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include sons, Jacob Mazzarollo, Chris DeBroeck; three grandchildren, Candence, Connor, Daxton; siblings, Ricki, Randi, Leslie. Shawn, Iris; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Iris Kennison, and brother, Neal Mazzarollo.
Memorial services will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Milan.