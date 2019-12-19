SILVIS — Funeral services for LeRoy “Roy” Schultz, 94, of Silvis, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Ill. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, where a rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Mr. Schultz died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Roy was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Moline, the son of Harry and Lunette Schulte Schultz. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp for three years during World War II, serving 16 of those months in the South Pacific. After the war he served in the Air Force Reserve for an additional three years. He married Betty J. Hart on Nov. 15, 1947, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. He retired from Electronic Data Systems Corporation in 1989. He was a member of American Legion Post 227 East Moline where he was active with the Honor Guard. He was also a life member of East Moline Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 256. He had been a volunteer at Illini Hospital for many years.