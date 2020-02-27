June 4, 1945-February 26, 2020

SILVIS — Funeral services for Leroy A. Hurling, 74, of Silvis, Ill., will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery, Coal Valley, Ill. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Hurling died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care Center, Silvis.

Leroy was born June 4, 1945, in Rock Island, the son of Andreas and Beatrice (Kall) Hurling. When Andreas became ill, his Uncle Clarence “Tubby” Kall helped raise him. Leroy worked as a mechanic at various garages in the area. He enjoyed go-carts, stock cars, drag racing and NASCAR.

He was a John Wayne fan. He considered his nieces and nephews his children; they were the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his sister, Shirley (Hank) Timbrook, Colona, Ill.; nieces and nephews, David (Melissa) Watson Jr., Moline, Theresa (Shannon) Davis, Moline, Tom (Marta) Timbrook, Geneseo, and Ted (Laura) Timbrook, Colona; brother-in-law, Dave Watson Sr., Coal Valley, Ill.; “a special part of his life,” Julie Hill Rodman, Rhonda Kottmer and Teresa Womac.

He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Tubby; sister, Harriette Watson; nephews, Tim Timbrook and Robert Dean Watson; and great-nephew, Jacob Timbrook.