× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 3, 1946-April 15, 2020

BLUE GRASS — Leonard O. Wagler, 73, of Blue Grass, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home.

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 246. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA Animal Shelter.

Leonard was born October 3, 1946 in Burlington, IA, the son of Oran and Darline (Hummer) Wagler.

Leonard was a US Army Veteran having served during Vietnam. He worked at John Deere Harvester, East Moline and later retired from Black Hawk College, Moline.

Leonard loved gardening, shooting guns, traveling and hosting a 4th of July party.

Survivors include his children, Chris (Melisa) Wagler, Rock Island, Michelle (Kevin) Graham, Davenport and Matthew (Tiffani) Lusson, Virginia; grandchildren, Madeline, Haley, Samuel, Tori, Colton, Sadie and Andrew; great grandson, Cyrus; sisters, Sandra (Jim) Levins, Burlington, IA and Rhonda Thacker, Columbia, MO; brother, Darrell (Carrie) Wagler, Burlington, IA and his special dog, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Wagler.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Wagler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.