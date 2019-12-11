December 27, 1944-December 10, 2019

GENESEO — Leonard G. “Lenny” Hulslander, 74, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Moline. A memorial visitation to celebrate his life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Cremation Rites have been accorded per Leonard's wishes. Private inurnment at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Leonard Hulslander Memorial Fund.

Lenny was born on Dec. 27, 1944, in Kewanee, the son of Leonard and Mary (Windy) Hulslander. He graduated from Kewanee High School and went on to attend one year of college. He married Sandy L. Parker on May 17, 1991, in Williamsport, Ind. He was an automobile salesman for 35 years, working at both D & D Chevrolet in DeWitt, and Mills Chevrolet, Moline. Lenny was an avid fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandy; sons, Ted Hulslander, Peoria, Chris (Paula) Hulslander, Neponset, Ill.; stepson, David (Jodi) Scharer; four grandchildren; brothers, Donald Hulslander, Ft. Myers, Fla., Larry Hulslander, Huntsville, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary. Those that wish to leave a message of sympathy may do so by visiting www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.