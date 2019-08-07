April 27, 1928-August 5, 2019
MOLINE — Leon Mudd, 91, passed away at his home in Moline on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to QC Animal Welfare Center.
Leon was born on April 27, 1928, in Millwood, Mo. He was the son of Olin and Mary (Miller) Mudd. Leon served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Elaine Marie Gustafson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline on April 3, 1951. Leon started a career in sheet metal work at Crawford Heating and Cooling, Rock Island. He later worked as a pipefitter at John Deere Davenport Works, retiring in May 1992.
Leon was a jack-of-all-trades and loved to help others. He could build just about anything and everything in his shop. Leon enjoyed fishing, meeting up with friends for coffee and had restored a Ford 8N Tractor. Everyone loved his sense of humor. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine, of 68 years; children, Brenda Ellsworth, Moline, Diane (Terry) Snipes, East Moline; grandchildren, Jeff (Tracee) Ellsworth, Spanish Fort, Ala., Elizabeth (Chet) DeSmet, Moline, Greg (Lindsay) Snipes, Iowa City, Iowa, Stephanie (Ben) Dasso, Rock Island; great-grandchildren, Emily Soricelli, Evan Soricelli, Connor Ellsworth, Ashlyn DeSmet and Audrey Snipes; sister, Olean Rohr; brother, Earl Schuck; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Olin and Mary Mudd; stepmother, Ruby Schuck-Mudd; brothers, Herman Mudd, Cal Mudd and Pete Mudd; sisters, Bernice Dwyer, Jeanette Johnson, Mary Agnes Wells and Rita Ashton.
