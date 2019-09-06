March 23, 1937-August 16, 2019
ANNAWAN — Leon Morris Jagers, 82, of Annawan, passed away peacefully in Bowling Green, Fla., in his “Little Tin House on Wheels.” Graveside services with full military rites will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Annawan Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at End Zone Banquet Room in Kewanee.
Leon was born March 23, 1937, the son of Gordon and Alma (Dumolyn) Jagers in Annawan Hospital. He graduated from Annawan High School and served in the Army from 1957-1960, spending a year in Greenland. He worked and retired after 29 years from Moline Case/Tenneco. After retirement he delivered motorhomes for Bennett RV Trucking for 16 years driving all over the United States and Canada.
Leon enjoyed being on the road meeting people and taking lots of pictures of all his adventures. He loved to travel, camp and write in his journal daily. He also loved to listen to country music and watch old movies. His one true love was fast cars, and he probably owned a hundred over his lifetime.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Suzanne (Marcus) Neuweld, of California, Theresa (Mike) Rediger, Toulon, and Toni Nowlan, Kewanee; sons, Craig Jagers, Tennessee, and Christopher (Crystal) Jagers, Annawan; stepchildren, Debra (Greg) Rashid, Arizona, and Corlin (Julie) Thompson, Annawan. Leon is also survived by his brother, Robert Jagers, Annawan; sister, Mary Ann Ullrick, Princeton; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Jeanne Legault, Quebec, Canada.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Jagers; brother-in-law, James Ullrick; and a great-grandchild, Hampton Johnson. Memorials may be directed to Annawan Township Cemetery (Bank Orion) 302 West Front St., Annawan, IL 61234.