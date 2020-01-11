October 2, 1937-January 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Leola J. Simmons, 82, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Knox Chapel at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the Knox Chapel. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Leola was born in Rock Island on Oct. 2, 1937, a daughter of Raymond and Ada Rauch Mayfield. She married Malvern D. Simmons on Oct. 1, 1966, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1987.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leola worked as a local bartender for 40 years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island, Rock Island Moose Lodge 190 and the Rock Island VFW 1303 where she ran the kitchen, bartended and served as past president of the Ladies’ Auxiliary. Leola enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing bingo. She was excellent at crocheting. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cat, “Sammie.”