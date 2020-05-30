× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 23, 1925-May 29, 2020

MOLINE-Leoba “Lee” Kinney, 94, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 11am on Tuesday, June 2nd. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley or Youth Hope Food Bank, Moline.

Lee was born September 23, 1925 in Ness City, KS, the daughter of William and Barbara (Brown) Deiser.

Lee worked for JC Penney's, Moline. She enjoyed the outdoors and her flowers.

Survivors include her sons; Rich (Pat) Kinney, Moline, Jim (Eve) Kinney, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Chris (Kate) Kinney, Amy Kinney, Ryan Kinney (Liesl Schwerin)and Lauren Kinney (Spiro Dokolas); great grandchildren, Rylie Schnack, Joshua Kinney, Jessica Kinney, Annie Dokolas and Olive Dokolas and sisters, Ida Dixon, Hartford, AL and Barbara McDonald, Brownell, KS. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hope Creek Care Center for their wonderful care they gave to Lee.

