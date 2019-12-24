Leo F. Williams
COAL VALLEY

Leo F. Williams

Leo F. Williams

March 4, 1931-December 22, 2019

COAL VALLEY — Leo F. Williams, 88, of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Civil Air Patrol.

Leo was born March 4, 1931, in Sextonville, Wis., to Ray and Grace (Fry) Williams. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and married Edith Beard on May 21, 1953, in Buena Vista, Va. She died Jan. 2, 2013.

He worked at F.A.A. for 9 ½ years before going to work at Farmall Tractor Works for 17 ½ years as an induction heat treat engineer. He ended his career with 7 ½ years on the Rock Island Arsenal as an electronic technician.

Leo was a member of the Boy Schools Troop #118, the Rock Island County Civil Defense and the Civil Air Patrol. He was also an amateur radio operator for much of his life and obtained his pilot's license in 1959. He enjoyed radio-controlled model boats and spending time with his family.

Survivors include five children, Fred and Aletha Williams, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., Patricia and Ronald Jones, of Santaquin, Utah, Harry and Tomah Williams, of Godfrey, Ill., Linda and Darryl Rochford, of Altoona, Iowa, and Robert and Shelley Williams, of Rock Island; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louise Noble of Pewaukee, Wis. He was preceded in death by his wife; infant brother; and a grandson, Matthew Williams.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Leo Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:30AM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
