March 4, 1931-December 22, 2019

COAL VALLEY — Leo F. Williams, 88, of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Civil Air Patrol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo was born March 4, 1931, in Sextonville, Wis., to Ray and Grace (Fry) Williams. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and married Edith Beard on May 21, 1953, in Buena Vista, Va. She died Jan. 2, 2013.

He worked at F.A.A. for 9 ½ years before going to work at Farmall Tractor Works for 17 ½ years as an induction heat treat engineer. He ended his career with 7 ½ years on the Rock Island Arsenal as an electronic technician.

Leo was a member of the Boy Schools Troop #118, the Rock Island County Civil Defense and the Civil Air Patrol. He was also an amateur radio operator for much of his life and obtained his pilot's license in 1959. He enjoyed radio-controlled model boats and spending time with his family.