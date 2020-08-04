Lenore E. “Linn” Leander

Linn was an excellent cook, seamstress and knitter. She enjoyed family, traveling, camping, sewing, and reading. She enjoyed hosting family holidays, where many cherished memories were made. She was very social and enjoyed playing dominoes with her friends. She loved the color blue, which complimented her beautiful eyes. She loved her Swedish ancestry, in which she proudly displayed throughout her home. Linn was very inclusive and always wanted everyone to feel at home. She especially loved sharing the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Bell (California); her sons, Mike Leander of Nekoma (Krisann Smith of Galva), Mitch (Lynette) Leander of Cambridge; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Leander Vincent. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Sharla (Mike) Dietrich of California, Jennifer Leander of Nekoma, Luke (Breanna) Leander, Eric (Renae) Leander, Aaron Leander, and Alan (Stephanie) Reed all of Cambridge. She had 14 great-grandchildren Nathaniel Dietrich, Justin Dietrich, Brennan Dietrich, Hayden Dietrich, Olivia Calderon Leander, Paige Leander, Heidi Leander, Maggie Leander, Everett Leander, Tawny (CJ) DeKezel,Trevor Reed, Tori Reed, Zoey Larson and Kaden Larson. She also had two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver DeKezel, and Maya DeKezel; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Mary Kiss (Geneseo), who helped take care of her and was with her at the time of death. Linn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Eva Mae Johnson (California); her son, Mark Leander (Cambridge); her husband, Dean Leander; and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Leander (Nekoma). Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.