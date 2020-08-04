December 14, 1928- July 30, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Lenore E. “Linn” Leander, 91, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral and Cremation Services. the Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Cambridge Ambulance Service.
Lenore Effie Johnson was born in her home on Dec. 14, 1928, Rio Township Knox County Ill., the daughter of Theodore and Effie Anderson Johnson. She was the middle daughter of their three girls, Ruth, Effie Lenore and Eva Mae. She was educated in Cambridge area schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. Linn worked at her parent's restaurant, The Cambridge Cafe, where she met the love of her life, Dean Leander, while serving him ice cream. Her marriage to Dean V. Leander took place on June 6, 1948, in Cambridge. He died on Dec. 9, 2003. They had three sons, Michael, Mark and Mitchel.
Linn worked as the hostess at the Cellar Restaurant in Geneseo until retiring in the mid 1970s. She enjoyed working with her husband, Dean, as betting tellers at the Quad City Downs Racetrack in East Moline for 22 years, until its closing. Linn was a member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church, WELCA, Cambridge American Legion Post #417 Auxiliary, the Henry County Historical Society, the Cambridge Historical Society, and the Red Hat Society.
Linn was an excellent cook, seamstress and knitter. She enjoyed family, traveling, camping, sewing, and reading. She enjoyed hosting family holidays, where many cherished memories were made. She was very social and enjoyed playing dominoes with her friends. She loved the color blue, which complimented her beautiful eyes. She loved her Swedish ancestry, in which she proudly displayed throughout her home. Linn was very inclusive and always wanted everyone to feel at home. She especially loved sharing the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Bell (California); her sons, Mike Leander of Nekoma (Krisann Smith of Galva), Mitch (Lynette) Leander of Cambridge; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Leander Vincent. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Sharla (Mike) Dietrich of California, Jennifer Leander of Nekoma, Luke (Breanna) Leander, Eric (Renae) Leander, Aaron Leander, and Alan (Stephanie) Reed all of Cambridge. She had 14 great-grandchildren Nathaniel Dietrich, Justin Dietrich, Brennan Dietrich, Hayden Dietrich, Olivia Calderon Leander, Paige Leander, Heidi Leander, Maggie Leander, Everett Leander, Tawny (CJ) DeKezel,Trevor Reed, Tori Reed, Zoey Larson and Kaden Larson. She also had two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver DeKezel, and Maya DeKezel; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Mary Kiss (Geneseo), who helped take care of her and was with her at the time of death. Linn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Eva Mae Johnson (California); her son, Mark Leander (Cambridge); her husband, Dean Leander; and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Leander (Nekoma). Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.
