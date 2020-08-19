× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 30, 1937-August 17, 2020

WOODHULL, Ill. — Leland R. Peterson, 83 of Woodhull, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at OSF St. Mary Hospital in Galesburg. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, where memorials may be left to Woodhull Cemetery Association or Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

He was born June 30, 1937, in Galesburg to Reuben and Nellie Gustafson Peterson. Leland graduated from AlWood High School in 1955. He married Mary Slover April 2, 1967, in Kewanee. He later married Harriet V. Wadhams June 17, 1995, in Danville, Ill.

Leland served in the U.S. National Guard from 1960-1966 and was employed at Case-IH from 1963 until retiring in June of 1993.

Leland was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and served on church council several times throughout the years. He served on the Clover Manor Board for 18 years and the AlWood Food Pantry Board several years. Leland was active in PWP (Parents without Partners) in the AlWood region, a leader of Boy Scouts of America and former member of the Jaycees and Henry County Farm Bureau.