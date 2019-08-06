March 25, 1943-August 5, 2019
KEWANEE — Leland E. Neuleib, 76, of Kewanee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at OSF St. Luke Medical Center – Emergency Department, Kewanee, Ill. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Private inurnment will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Leland Neuleib Memorial Fund. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Leland was born March 25, 1943, the son of Walter and Pauline (Whittington) Neuleib, in Osco, Ill. He graduated from Geneseo High School. On Oct. 29, 1966, he married his loving wife, Ruth A Verplaetse, in Geneseo. Leland worked as a driver and in the maintenance department for Abilities Plus, an electrician for Gutschlag Electric, Kewanee, and then Menard's in Kewanee. He was passionate about volunteering his services and was proud to donate his time to the Kewanee Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Hillcrest Home and Hog Days Festival Committee. He was an FFA Alumnus, a member of the Mississippi Valley Garden Tractor Pullers Association and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Ruth; daughters, Teresa Neuleib, Carlock, Ill., Annette (David) Pickrel, Galesburg, Ill.; son, Kevin (Jennifer Boelens) Neuleib, Kewanee; grandchildren, Harley Jo Gengenbach, Danielle Neuleib, Carver Neuleib; sister, Elaine (James) Henson, Geneseo; brother, Dale (Junarita) Bush, Geneseo.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Clyde P. Bush. To leave a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.