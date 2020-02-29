Leinese Inez Schanfish
Leinese Inez Schanfish

  • Updated
July 27, 1961- February 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Leinese Inez Schanfish, 58, of Rock Island, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd,, Moline. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Calvary Church of the Quad Cities. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Leinese was born July 27, 1961, in Moline, the daughter of Eugene and Eleanor (Nichols) Blackaby. Leinese married James “Randy” Schanfish June 28, 1980, in Moline. Leinese worked for the last 15 years as a caregiver at The Arc of the Quad Cities Area. Leinese loved shopping, making crafts, especially wreaths. She loved watching her kids race, and, most importantly, she was known for taking care of people.

Survivors include her husband; children, Jake (Ashley) Adlfinger, Draython Schanfish (Bridgett Garcia), and Trudy Schanfish (Brock Strang); grandchildren, Elaina, Brenna, and Landyn; siblings, Rania (Greg) Roesner, and Chuck (Gloria) Blackaby; mother, Eleanor (Blackaby) Ferns

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Mar 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
10:00AM
Calvary Church of the Quad Cities - Moline
4700 53rd Street
Moline, IL 61265
