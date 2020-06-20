× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 9, 1948-June 17, 2020

CHESTER, Ill. — Lee “Scott” Schram, 72, of Chester, Ill., formerly of East Moline, passed away at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Scott was born on Feb. 9, 1948, in Christopher, Ill., the son of Walter and Dana (Wilson) Schram. He married Susan Clinkenbeard, in December of 1986, in Rock Island. Scott was a U.S. veteran, having served during Vietnam, and he was retired from the U.S. Army serving as a recruiter for the Illinois National Guard. He is a member of the Kaskaskia VFW Post 3553, Chester, Alva Courier American Legion Post 487, Chester, Chester Eagles Aerie 3252.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Susan Schram of Chester; children, Jason Schram, Christopher Schram, Dana (Roy) Coons, Stephen (Darla) Gordon, Jared (Allison) Gordon and Stephanie Gordon; 15 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Schram was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Scott's wishes for cremation, and a private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, and mailed to Wilson's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288.

