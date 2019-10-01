July 7, 1939-October 1, 2019
MOLINE — Lee Sandler, 80, of Moline, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Moline.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Lee was born in Moline on July 7, 1939, the son of Irvine and Edith (Fredrickson) Sandler. On Jan. 9, 1959, in Moline, he married Shirley Schneekloth, who survives.
Lee was a stock broker for Morgan Stanley, having begun his career at Meryl Lynch. He was a member of Moline M-Men, Moline Tip Club, Vikings Club, East End Club, the Svithoid Club and Short Hills Country Club. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed golf. At Moline High School, Lee played basketball, baseball and was a quarterback in football. He played basketball for a year at the University of Iowa.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, survivors include his daughter, Kim (Jim) Moran, of Moline; grandchildren, Jon (Keisha) Douglas, Matt (Vanessa) Douglas, Julie Moran, Eric (Kelly) Moran and Brian (Kelly) Moran; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Connie Evans, Mary Sandler and Shirley Schneekloth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane.
