ROCK ISLAND — Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 90, affectionately known as “Lee” was born, Oct. 31, 1929, in Halls, Tenn., a daughter of the late Van and Lillie M. (Claybrooks) McCoy. On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, God took her home. Lee’s last earthly home was the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be private at the funeral home. The live-stream can be viewed at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, followed by an Eastern Star service conducted at 6:30 p.m. by Adah Chapter 10 Order of Eastern Star. Burial private at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.