October 31, 1929-August 13, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 90, affectionately known as "Lee" was born, Oct. 31, 1929, in Halls, Tenn., a daughter of the late Van and Lillie M. (Claybrooks) McCoy. On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, God took her home. Lee's last earthly home was the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be private at the funeral home. A public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, followed by an Eastern Star service conducted at 6:30 p.m. by Adah Chapter 10 Order of Eastern Star. Burial private at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Lee loved school and was educated in Halls, Tenn., and Blytheville, Ark., and graduated from Rock Island High School.
Lee was preceded in death by parents, Van and Lillie McCoy; sisters, Lula Mae, Lady Mae Davis and Edna Earl Forest, Imogene Holloway; first granddaughter, Tiffany L. Holmes Lewis; and daughter, Deborah Jean Barber Harrison.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, the Rev. Gabriel Barber III; children, Marsha Kay (Allen) Barber Jones and Gabriel Anthony Barber IV; grandchildren, SFC LaRance (Sharon) Gabriel Barber Holmes, Nicholas and Brittany Jones and Ashley Barber-Morgan; great-grandchildren Treasur and Travis Lewis, Alexis, Vanessa and Gabrielle and, Aunah, Alaya, Gavin, Chandler and Gabe; sister, Elmer Grey; brother-in-law, James Forest; sons-in-law, William Harrison and Allen Jones; grandson-in-law, Turmiere Lewis; great-niece, Traci (Jeff) Boling; second cousin, Tony Gilbert; Lee’s special loving friends and neighbors, Augustine and Ellie Flores; and a daughter-like friend and neighbor, Theresa Johnson; numerous McCoy and Barber relatives; and, more importantly, old-time friends, Dixie Tinsley, Pearl Valentine and many more.
