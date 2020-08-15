× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 6, 1932-August 12, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Lee C. Johnson, 88, Davenport, formerly of Geneseo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edford Township, Ill. Reverend Timothy Nerud will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. There will also be a visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the church on August 17, 2020. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church and Aisle of Flags, Geneseo.

Lee was born in rural Hillsdale, Ill., on January 6, 1932, the son of Charles and Lila (Clodfelder) Johnson. He worked various jobs growing up until serving in the Army from February 1952 to January 1954. On June 3, 1956, he married Lynne Magerkurth. He worked at J I Case, Rock Island, from September 1957, and retired in May of 1987. He enjoyed family vacations, motorcycling, and his grandchildren. He was always there to lend a helping hand to others when needed. He was a very active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Edford Township.