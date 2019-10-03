November 26, 1931-October 2, 2019
BURGESS — Leatrice “Lea” Thompson, 87, of Burgess, Ill., died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Mercer Manor in Aledo.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Following the graveside service, all are welcome to a Celebration of Life at the Viola Community Center for a time of food and shared memories. Memorials may be left for Fur-Ever Friends of Mercer County, PO Box 32, Aledo, IL 61231.
Leatrice Joy Hunt was born in Edmonson County, Ky., on Nov. 26, 1931, the daughter of Roy Schyler and Eva May Hogan Hunt. Her family moved to Mercer County when she was a young girl. She married Maurice “Tate” Riddell on Sept. 17, 1953, in Mississippi. He died Jan. 3, 1975. She then married Maynard Eugene Thompson on April 25, 1976, at the Sunbeam Presbyterian Church, Aledo. They have lived in the Burgess community since their marriage. Lea worked as a waitress for many years. She loved to work in her gardens and tend to her animals. She so enjoyed teaching her granddaughters how to garden, cook, drink coffee and play cards. She was a member of the Viola American Legion Auxiliary.
Lea is survived by her husband: Maynard; her sons: John Thompson, Aledo, and James (Sandra) Dunbar, Biggsville; granddaughters: Stacy (Joe) DeVoss, Rock Island, and Amy (Larry) Myers, Monmouth; great-grandchildren: Taelor Cooper, McCree, Riley and Natalee DeVoss and Aidan and Andrew Myers; sisters-in-law: Mary Hunt and Marilyn Hunt, both of Belvidere, Betty Thompson, Viola, and Jean Thompson, Rock Island; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband; infant son, Brian; her parents; brothers, Roy, Willard, James and Larry (and his wife Judy); and sister, Doris.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.