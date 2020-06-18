Leanne Reifsteck
Leanne Reifsteck

June 11, 1968

Born June 11, 1968, Leanne Reifsteck passed away peacefully after a long illness. Born in Dubuque, Iowa, she thought of Iowa as her home despite living in Florida, New Jersey and Wisconsin. She is survived by her two sons. She had a long professional arts career and was a dedicated environmentalist. She is proceeded in death by her husband and siblings. A private family service will be held at a later date.

