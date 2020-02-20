December 8, 1926-February 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Leah C. Danielson, 93, of Rock Island, formerly of Buffalo Prairie, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Genesis-Illini Campus, Silvis.

Memorial visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory. Inurnment will follow at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

Leah was born December 8, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa, a daughter of Andrew “Clair” and Ruth Vanatta Monson. She graduated from Reynolds High School, Class of 1944. She married Walter E. Danielson on February 6, 1949, in Rock Island.

Prior to her retirement, Leah worked at Center Stage and Jerry on the Spot Cleaners for many years.

She was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church. In earlier years, she served as a deaconess, in the nursery, Sunday school, and vacation Bible school. Leah was a 50-year member of Buffalo Prairie Order of Eastern Star and former member of Junior Women's Club and P.T.A.