× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 25, 1964-July 18, 2020

MOLINE — Lawrence P. Rafferty, 55, of Moline passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School, Rock Island.

Larry was born in Chicago on July 25, 1964, the son of Lawrence and Patricia (DeRoo) Rafferty. He had worked as a painter for various Quad City companies.

Larry was a member of Catholic Order of Foresters, Sacred Heart Court 1691, Moline. He was an avid sports fan, especially football, playing at Alleman High School and St. Ambrose University.

Survivors include his son, Ryan Rafferty, Moline; granddaughter, Grace Rafferty; mother, Patricia Rafferty, Moline; sister, Colleen (Kerry Clements) McNally, MD, LaJolla, CA and brother, Kevin (Colleen) Rafferty, Moline.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Rafferty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.