July 15, 1937-November 27, 2019
PROPHETSTOWN — Lawrence E. “Larry” Barton, 82 of Prophetstown died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born on July 15, 1937, in Kewanee, the son of Emery and Lorene (O'Neill) Barton. On Sept. 12, 1959, he married the great love of his life, Carole Raley, a true gift.
Larry had farmed and ran a dairy operation for most of his adult life. Prior to that, he also served his country overseas in the United States Army.
While farming was his occupation, serving others was his calling. In addition to supporting and caring for his large family, he was a proud, active, member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Prophetstown.
Larry championed the Winning Wheels Church Ministry for over 30 years and brought the ministry into the Hill Correctional Facility in Galesburg. He volunteered for multiple decades at the Twin Cities PADS Homeless Shelter, the local nursing home, and was a long-standing Prophetstown EMT-I. Larry was also a member of American Legion Post 522.
Larry was a quiet giant in the communities he served. Ultimately, Larry was a sower of seeds, and he did so indiscriminately.
As Larry reflected on his life, he humbly stated: “I tried, I died.”
Survivors include his wife, Carole; three daughters, Teresa & Donald MacDavitt of LaSalle, Mary & Jeffrey Mauck of Spring Valley and Christina & Daniel Howard of Prophetstown; four sons, Patrick & Sheila Barton of Tampico, Paul T. & Stacie Barton of Greenville, Ky., David Barton of Anchorage, Alaska, and Tony & Tracy Barton of Point Roberts, Wash.; his sister, Doris Cox of Sterling; his brothers, Francis Barton of Elmwood & James Barton of Sterling; and 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Marvin & Kenneth Barton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Prophetstown. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial with military honors will conclude at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are by McDonald Funeral Home.
Any memorials will be dedicated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Twin City PADS shelter, and Prophetstown Food Pantry.