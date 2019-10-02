July 7, 1927-September 27, 2019
PEORIA, Ariz. — Lawrence "Larry" Cornelius passed into the hands of God in his home in Peoria, Ariz., on Sept. 27, 2019. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, followed by a committal service at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in memory of Lawrence, may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of the Church.
Born July 7, 1927, in Moline, he married Joyce E. Ziegler on April 30, 1949, in East Moline. Surviving are his children, son, Michael (Mary), and daughter, Linda Cambra, both of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Michelle Toft, of Peoria, Amy and Christian (Rochelle), of Chicago, as well as great-grandchildren, Simon and Casey Toft, of Peoria, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, of 62 years. She passed away in January 2011. Lawrence graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 1945 and attended Black Hawk and Augustana College in Rock Island. He and Joyce moved to the Peoria, Ariz., area in 1998. He retired from Case-IH after 40 years of service as a design engineer in the agricultural division. He was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church of Sun City. Golf and bowling were a large part of the Arizona lifestyle. The many endearing friends at the bowling alleys were very much appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.