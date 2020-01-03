September 12, 1928-January 2, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Lawrence J. “Larry” Anderson, 91, of East Moline, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Larry was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Carl Alfred and Leona Oswald Anderson. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Donna Jean Meyers on Sept. 27, 1955, in Pittsburgh. He retired from Deere & Company on May 31, 1986, after 19 years of service, retiring as Senior Audio Visual Director/Producer.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean; children, Claudia Anderson (fiance, Bryan Young), Davenport, and Gregory (Diane) Anderson, Chillicothe, Ill.; and his best friend, “Lilly.”

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lawrence Anderson Jr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

