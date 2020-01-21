December 2, 1962-January 19, 2020

HAMPTON — Lawrence E. “Larry” Blackman, 57, of Hampton, Ill., died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Larry was born Dec. 2, 1962, in San Bernardino, Calif., the son of George and Marie (Way) Blackman. He married Tara Farrer. They later divorced. He was a union carpenter working out of Davenport Local 4. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He loved spending time and playing with his three nieces.

Survivors include his son, Kyle (Kimberly) Blackman, Trinity, Ala.; grandchildren, Rylee and Lilah; sisters, Sharon (Darrel) Lukens, Moline, and Audra (Joseph) Massie, Green Bay, Wis.; nieces, Samantha, Laura, and Jessica.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenda; and brother, George Jr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

