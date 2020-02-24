May 11, 1936- February 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lawrence E. Gulley, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial with military rites will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lawrence was born on May 11, 1936, in Benton, Ill., the son of Lawrence J. and Josie (Aaron) Gulley. He was married to Bettie McGuire in 1956, and to Mary Gulley in 1995; both preceded him in death. Lawrence worked as a Union Steward for Wonderbread bakeries. He was a proud U.S. Veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Lawrence is survived by his children, Trudy (Marty) Lawson, Becky (Larry) Thorndyke, Julie Miller and John (Jacqueline) Gulley; stepdaughter, Shelly; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and siblings, Mabel Harvey, Bill Gulley and Robert Gulley. He was preceded in death by his spouses; son, Marshall Gulley; parents; and brothers, Arthur, Donald and Charles Gulley.

