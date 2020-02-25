Lawrence E. Gulley
ROCK ISLAND

Lawrence E. Gulley

Lawrence E. Gulley

May 11, 1936-February 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lawrence E. Gulley, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial with military rites will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lawrence was born on May 11, 1936. He was married to Betty McGuire, then later to Mary Smith, both preceding him in death. Also preceding him in death was his son, Lawrence Marshall Gulley; brothers, Arthur, Donald and Charles Gulley. He is survived by his sister, Mabel (Robert) Harvey; brothers, Billy and Bobby Gulley; children, Trudy (Marty) Lawson, Becky (Larry) Thorndyke, Julie Miller, John (Jacqueline) Gulley; stepdaughter, Shelly; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Lawrence was a proud U.S. veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, and enjoyed giving back to veteran organizations. He was a beloved union steward for the bakeries and later a janitor.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
