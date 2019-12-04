June 24, 1937-November 30, 2019
SHERRARD — Lawrence D. “Boots” Logston, 82, of Sherrard, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home.
The family will have a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Cable Community Church, Sherrard, and private inurnment will be at Cable Cemetery, Sherrard, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family.
Lawrence was born on June 24, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Orville and Pearl (Kirby) Logston. Boots was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He married Patricia M. “Patty” Dawson on Oct. 4, 1958, in Cincinnati, Iowa. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2018.
Boots worked as a laborer for Valley Construction, Local 309, retiring in 1995. He was a Mason and a member of the Richland Grove Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his children, Debra (Richard) Meskan, Matherville, Peggy Leebold, Columbia, Tenn., Gary Logston, Aledo, Larry Logston, Sherrard, and Gene Logston, Rock Island; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend, Sandy; siblings, Bobby Logston, Cincinnati, Iowa, and Betty (Dean) Dawson, Sherrard.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy; two siblings; and granddaughter, Madison.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.