Lawrence Albert Anthony

Lawrence was born on May 31, 1936, in Moline, Ill., the son of Lewis Albert and Mary Ellen (Reid) Anthony. After attending Orion High School, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corps where he served his country as a Marine Reserve. After his service he worked for John Deere Plow and Planter and McLaughlin Body for many years. During this time he began taking classes with the Pacific Western University where he earned his engineering degree. As an engineer he worked for over 20 years in the aeronautics industry. Some of his greater accomplishments included work on the Stealth Bomber and the Space Shuttle.