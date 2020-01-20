May 31, 1936-January 20, 2020
WOODHULL — Lawrence Albert Anthony, 83, of Woodhull, Ill., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 12:17 a.m. at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Cremation rites will be accorded with Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull, Ill. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alpha United Methodist Church.
Lawrence was born on May 31, 1936, in Moline, Ill., the son of Lewis Albert and Mary Ellen (Reid) Anthony. After attending Orion High School, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corps where he served his country as a Marine Reserve. After his service he worked for John Deere Plow and Planter and McLaughlin Body for many years. During this time he began taking classes with the Pacific Western University where he earned his engineering degree. As an engineer he worked for over 20 years in the aeronautics industry. Some of his greater accomplishments included work on the Stealth Bomber and the Space Shuttle.
He was a member of the Alpha United Methodist Church and the Valley of Moline Scottish Rite. Lawrence enjoyed collecting antique guns and tractors. He was an avid sportsman; he especially enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sybil “Phyllis” Anthony, of Woodhull, Ill.; three children, Connie Cohrs, of Indianapolis, Ind., Lawrence Wayne (Mary Jo) Anthony, of Moline, Charles (Barbara) Anthony, of Heyworth, Ill.; seven grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Nadine (Walter) Klundt, of Fernley, Nev.; one special friend, Ival Betcher, of Geneseo, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Albert and Mary Ellen Reid; and two brothers, Ernie Anthony and Donald Anthony.