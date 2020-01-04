October 24, 1923-January 2, 2020
BETTENDORF — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Laverne D. Fowler, 96, of Bettendorf, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Fowler died at her residence in Bettendorf on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Laverne Doris Agnew was born on Oct. 24, 1923, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Durr) Agnew. Following her graduation from Council Bluffs High School and moving to Davenport she married Carl L. Fowler in July of 1946 in Davenport. In earlier years she worked a split shift as a telephone operator in Council Bluffs. During her shift break of sometimes three hours, she would grab a quick bite to eat and then would frequent the nickel (5 cent) movie house across the street keeping up on all the movies of the day. After moving to Davenport, she worked many years as a bus driver for the Bettendorf Public School System. Mostly, she enjoyed being a homemaker, and Mom.
Mrs. Fowler was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star and was active in CASI and Moline Township Activity Center. She especially enjoyed painting pictures.
Surviving members of the family include three sons, Stanley Fowler of Davenport, Stephen Fowler of Montpelier, Iowa, and Marvin (Donna) Fowler of Colona; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fowler; a daughter, Marsha; a grandson, Stephen; a great-grandson, Zachary; a brother, Harlan; and a daughter-in-law, Susan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.