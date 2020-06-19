× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 5, 1953-June 17, 2020

MOLINE — Laury Kay Heckenkamp, age 66, of Moline, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short courageous battle with cancer at Genesis Medical Center West, Davenport.

Trimble Funeral Home, 701 1st Street, Moline, is assisting the family, with a private burial planned. Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life is planned at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club, Davenport, Iowa.

Laury was born on Nov. 5, 1953, in Moline, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Mefford) Aitken. She married Michael Heckenkamp on Feb. 25, 1978, in Moline.

She was a graduate of Moline High School. Following high school, Laury worked at the International Harvester Sales Branch in Bettendorf, Iowa. She later stayed home to raise a family and thereafter worked at New York Life, Davenport, and Work Fitness in Moline.