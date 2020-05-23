Laurie A. Winthurst
December 24, 1957-May 21, 2020

MOLINE — Laurie A. Winthurst, 62, of Moline, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Claraissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later time at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family and Cancer Society. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline is assisting the family.

Laurie Harrison was born on Dec. 24, 1957, in Moline, the daughter of Kenneth and Beverly (Carlson) Harrison. Laurie married Mark A. Winthurst on Jan. 10, 1990. She was employed by Genesis Health Care as a lab tech. Laurie was a part of the East End Bolders Club as well as the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved camping and reading and truly enjoyed working.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Winthurst, Moline; father, Kenneth Harrison, Moline; brother, Robert (Anita) Harrison, Chicago; niece, Julia Harrison, Chicago; and nephew, Luke Harrison, Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

