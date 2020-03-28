October 8, 1959-March 26, 2020
MILAN — Laurie A. Lower, 60, of Milan, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass will held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, with a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Laurie was born on Oct. 8, 1959, in Moline, a daughter of Walter and Patricia (Murphy) Blondell. She married John Lower Jr. on May 7, 1983, in Moline. Laurie was secretary-treasurer at Lower Construction Co., Milan. Earlier in her career, she was a laboratory technician. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Laurie was quietly devoted to her family, especially her two grandchildren, and enjoyed going to dinner, sporting events and the movies with John.
Survivors include her husband, John; children, Jessica Lower (Arash Rahnamee), Portland, Ore., Alyssa (Matt) Christine, Bartlett, Ill.; grandchildren, Nathan and Charlotte; parents, Walter and Patricia Blondell, Moline; siblings, Krista Donahue, Davenport, Steven (Kelly) Blondell, Moline, Bridget (Scott) Laud, Moline, Patrick Blondell, Centre Valley, Penn., Joshua (Tara) Blondell, Moline; mother-in-law, Evelyn Lower, Rock Island; sisters-in-law, Trudi (Dale) Matthews, Richardson, Texas, Terri (John) McMaster, Rock Island, Tami (Barry) Wolf, Marco Island, Fla.; her aunt, Kathy Murphy, (Dr. Rene Boothby) Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Hope Michelle Blondell; and father-in-law, John Lower Sr.
Online condolence may be left to the family at wheelanpressly.com.
