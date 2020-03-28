MILAN — Laurie A. Lower, 60, of Milan, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial mass will held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, with a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Laurie was born on Oct. 8, 1959, in Moline, a daughter of Walter and Patricia (Murphy) Blondell. She married John Lower Jr. on May 7, 1983, in Moline. Laurie was secretary-treasurer at Lower Construction Co., Milan. Earlier in her career, she was a laboratory technician. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Laurie was quietly devoted to her family, especially her two grandchildren, and enjoyed going to dinner, sporting events and the movies with John.