May 8, 1936-February 14, 2020

BETTENDORF — Laurel James Venable, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, followed by A Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Jim was born on May 8, 1936, in Rock Island, the son of Russell and Margaretha (Elliott) Venable. He married Marjorie Meyers on Aug. 3, 1955, in Galesburg. James later married Mary (Dowd) Andrews on April 20, 1973, in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2007.

Mr. Venable had been employed at Ther A Pedic Bedding, Rock Island, for 41 years, retiring in 1995. He had currently been a store manager at L & W Bedding for the last 12 years.

He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf, and former member of Tri City Music Society Local 67, Davenport. James was a talented saxophone player and was part of several local bands; he also enjoyed classic cars and showing his 1957 Oldsmobile 88.