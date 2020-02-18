Laurel James Venable
BETTENDORF

Laurel James Venable

  • Updated
Laurel James Venable

May 8, 1936-February 14, 2020

BETTENDORF — Laurel James Venable, 83, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, followed by A Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Jim was born on May 8, 1936, in Rock Island, the son of Russell and Margaretha (Elliott) Venable. He married Marjorie Meyers on Aug. 3, 1955, in Galesburg. James later married Mary (Dowd) Andrews on April 20, 1973, in Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2007.

Mr. Venable had been employed at Ther A Pedic Bedding, Rock Island, for 41 years, retiring in 1995. He had currently been a store manager at L & W Bedding for the last 12 years.

He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf, and former member of Tri City Music Society Local 67, Davenport. James was a talented saxophone player and was part of several local bands; he also enjoyed classic cars and showing his 1957 Oldsmobile 88.

Survivors include his son, Richard “Rick” Venable; grandchildren, Bryan Moeller, Amber Barnes, Shannon Moeller, Tina Whitworth, Heather Johnston, Courtney Fields. five great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Constance Lynne Gaguski, Mark A. Andrews and Michael L. Andrews; stepgrandchildren, Sarah Gober, Elizabeth Nino, Kayla Andrews, Stephanie Dauherty, Melanie Hughes, Patrick Huges; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Phillip (Linda) Venable.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Moeller, in 2008.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Tags

