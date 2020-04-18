× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 11, 1981- April 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Laura R. Davis, 39 of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, April 14, at her residence.

A live broadcasted service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Laura was born on Jan. 11, 1981, in Davenport, the daughter of Roy Millbrook and Phyllis Davis.

Laura is survived by her parents; siblings, Septima Hoskins, Starchandra Richardson, Shelethia Parks, and Shanielle Millbrook; foster child, Tyrunia Cooper; special niece, Elise Ellis; and numerous god children. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

