Laura M. Janssens Klugger
August 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Laura M. Janssens Klugger, 58, of Rock Island, passed away August 30, 2019, at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.
A remembrance service is 11:00am Thursday at St. Pius Catholic Church, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be left to AA or church. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy; brother, Steven Janssens, Des Moines; aunt, Sr. Paul Mary Janssens, Springfield, IL; uncle, Joe DeMeyer, Moline; nieces and nephew, Stephanie, Caneron and Sydney Janssens; 3 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ron; and grandparents