December 12, 1941- February 20, 2020

MESA, Ariz. — Laura “Jane” Sackman Chandler, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Bald Bluff Township, Ill., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home in Mesa. Services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Keithsburg, Ill. Burial is in the Little York Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday where memorials may be left to the First Christian Church, West Central High School FFA, Fountain of the Sun Memorial Fund or the Church of Grace in Mesa, Ariz. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born Dec. 12, 1941, in Avon, Ill., to Harold and Mary Diamond Sackman. She attended the Aledo schools. On Jan. 16, 1959, she married Jack Bertelsen in Joy, Ill. He died April 6, 1982. Jane later married Melvin “Chick” Chandler on Aug. 11, 1983, in Memphis, Mo. He died June 4, 2014.

Jane assisted her husbands, Jack and Chick, in the operation of the farm and assisted Jack in his auctioneering business.