December 12, 1941- February 20, 2020
MESA, Ariz. — Laura “Jane” Sackman Chandler, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Bald Bluff Township, Ill., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at home in Mesa. Services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Keithsburg, Ill. Burial is in the Little York Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday where memorials may be left to the First Christian Church, West Central High School FFA, Fountain of the Sun Memorial Fund or the Church of Grace in Mesa, Ariz. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Dec. 12, 1941, in Avon, Ill., to Harold and Mary Diamond Sackman. She attended the Aledo schools. On Jan. 16, 1959, she married Jack Bertelsen in Joy, Ill. He died April 6, 1982. Jane later married Melvin “Chick” Chandler on Aug. 11, 1983, in Memphis, Mo. He died June 4, 2014.
Jane assisted her husbands, Jack and Chick, in the operation of the farm and assisted Jack in his auctioneering business.
Jane enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, quilting, traveling, boating on the Mississippi River and at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jane attended morning coffee and lunch bunch with friends where she shared stories about her life and her family. She was a friend to everyone, told many stories and had an infectious laugh. She was a member of the Fountain of the Sun Community Center and the Church of Grace in Mesa, Ariz.
Survivors include her three children, Mike (Karen) Bertelsen, of Aledo, Laura (Doug Winebright) England, of Lake Ozark, Mo., and Andy (Lexia Henderson) Bertelsen, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; three stepsons, Kevin Chandler, Mark (Debbie Hager) Chandler and Todd (Linda Miller) Chandler, all of Oquawka; significant other, Bill Starrs, of Mesa; five grandchildren, Derek (Nelson Capetillo) Bertelsen, of Chicago, Jessica (Drew Clausen) England, of Kansas City, Mo., Jackie (Kyle) Leng, of Owings, Md., and Evan and Wesley Bertelsen, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; five stepgrandchildren, Austin (Leah), Amy, George (Lacey), Justin (Tamra) and Dalton (Brooklyn Griswold) Chandler; 10 great-stepgrandchildren: Izzy, Brady, Grayson, Cody, Charley, Russ, Henry, Ellie, Carver and Presley; two sisters-in-law, Jane (Gene) Fisher, of Galesburg, and Carol (Sam) Rausch, of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Larry Chandler, of Oquawka, Ill; nieces and nephews.
Her parents; infant brother, James; two husbands, Jack and Chick; two nephews, Meredith Fisher and Jon Rausch, preceded her in death.