December 23, 1926-August 8, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Laura I. Murphy, 92, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family for a donation to Park Vista Memory Care.
Laura Baldwin was born on Dec. 23, 1926, in Mt. Sterling, Ill., the daughter of Benjamin and Nellie (Dunbar) Baldwin. She married Phillip D. Murphy on April 16, 1955, in East Moline. She worked at the former Strombeck & Becker, Ridgewood Drug and the LeClaire Hotel. Laura was one of the first lay people to become a Eucharistic Minister in the area. She was devoted to Christ the King and helped to provide funeral luncheons there for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Phillip; sons, Lloyd (Carol) Murphy, Silvis, and Lyle (Lori) Murphy, Galesburg; daughter, Linda Murphy, Silvis; eight grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laurenda Salisberry; three brothers; and a sister.
