Laura A. Fraembs

Laura was born May 6, 1959, in Champaign, Ill., a daughter of Frank A. and Janet (Railsback) Fraembs. She graduated from Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University, Class of 1981. She began her newspaper career in May of 1981 with the Moline Dispatch. In her career, she saw mergers and changes that she accepted with grace. Laura earned the respect of many over the years. She was always there to lend a hand to others and offer her input. Her attitude, intelligence and strong work ethic led her to become an associate managing editor of the Dispatch-Argus and the Quad-City Times. Laura loved her work and she enjoyed challenging herself and others. Outside of her full-time job, she owned a farm in rural Henry County where she cared for her horses and dogs. She was vice president of the Quad-City Dog Obedience Club and she loved to ride horses.