Larry Wilson Jr.

November 1, 1971-August 7, 2019

DAVENPORT — Larry Wilson Jr., 47, of Davenport, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Larry was born to Cheryl and Larry Wilson Sr. Nov. 1, 1971, in Ottumwa, Iowa.

He loved fishing, gambling and working on cars. He would help anyone. He had a very big beautiful heart. He also enjoyed NASCAR and supporting his favorite football team, Kansas City Chiefs. He lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Kaylee, and grandson, Phoenix, the very most.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Tammy; mother-in-law, Clara; mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Will Mason, of Davenport; brother, Mike Wilson, of Davenport; sisters: Sherry (Stan) Wildmon, of Arizona, Veronica Sellers, of Davenport, and Amber (Avery) Lambuth, of Cambridge; daughters: Brittny (Chelsly) Wilson, Bethany (Chris) Hazelwood and Jessica Wilson, of Davenport; stepchildren, Jennifer and Shawn Franzen; many nieces and nephews; Uncle Scooby; and aunts, Lisa and Glinda.

