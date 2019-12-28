Larry W. Phillips
View Comments

Larry W. Phillips

{{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1948-December 23, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Larry W. Phillips, 71, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Larry was born March 4, 1948, in Leon, Iowa, a son of Charles E. and Frances E. (Paris) Phillips. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era as a helicopter mechanic and door gunner. He married Linda Cutkomp on July 4, 1991, in Rock Island. Larry worked as a truck driver for over 42 years. He was very proud of his family and his military service. He was a member of the Milan American Legion Post 569, and he enjoyed working on cars in his spare time.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda; mother, Frances; children, Tonya (Scott) Lambert, Houston, Texas, Stacey (Tim) Terhune, Urbandale, Iowa, and Anna Bousson, Moline; grandchildren, Caitlin Lambert, Logan Lambert, Allie Terhune and Braden Clark; siblings, Jeannie Phillips, Rock Island, Tommie (Debbie) Phillips, Rock Island, Timmie (Elaine) Phillips, Rock Island, Sheryl Carlin, Davenport; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Phillips; and a brother, Charles L. Phillips.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Phillips, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 30
Interment following funeral service
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00AM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Bldg 118, Rock Island Arsenal
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Interment following funeral service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News