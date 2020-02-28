January 17, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Larry Raasch, 82, of East Moline, Ill., died unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2020, in Mobile, Ala., with his wife Linda and his two sons, Bradley and Brian, by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at Trimble Funeral Home in Moline, on April 4, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Larry Raasch Memorial Scholarship, which is administered by the Black Hawk College Foundation, or the Friends of the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge in Alabama.
Larry was born on the family farm in Cass County, Iowa. He went to high school at the Cumberland Independent School, serving as class president his Senior year. He graduated as valedictorian in 1955. He earned a degree in Business Education from the University of Northern Iowa, followed by a Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado.
He went on to a career in education, spending the majority of his career at Black Hawk College. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling and playing bridge.
In 1966, he moved his family from Harlan, Iowa, to start as a Professor at Black Hawk College in Moline. He achieved the role of Department Chair prior to taking early retirement in July 1995.
Larry was also a Test Administrator for the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NBCE) for over 40 years, managing the Palmer College testing site in Davenport.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Raasch; his sisters, Virginia Kloppenburg and Iona Scott; and parents, Arthur and Gladys Raasch. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Wayne (Vera) Raasch; his children, Bradley and Brian (Thuy); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and Linda's children, Theresa and Patrick Shay.
Full obituary available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.