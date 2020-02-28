January 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Larry Raasch, 82, of East Moline, Ill., died unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2020, in Mobile, Ala., with his wife Linda and his two sons, Bradley and Brian, by his side.

A celebration of life will be held at Trimble Funeral Home in Moline, on April 4, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Larry Raasch Memorial Scholarship, which is administered by the Black Hawk College Foundation, or the Friends of the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge in Alabama.

Larry was born on the family farm in Cass County, Iowa. He went to high school at the Cumberland Independent School, serving as class president his Senior year. He graduated as valedictorian in 1955. He earned a degree in Business Education from the University of Northern Iowa, followed by a Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

He went on to a career in education, spending the majority of his career at Black Hawk College. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling and playing bridge.

In 1966, he moved his family from Harlan, Iowa, to start as a Professor at Black Hawk College in Moline. He achieved the role of Department Chair prior to taking early retirement in July 1995.