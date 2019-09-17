September 29, 1940-September 16, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Larry L. Robinson, 78, of Geneseo, formerly of Cambridge, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Lutheran Church.
Larry Lyle Robinson was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Kewanee, the son of Lyle M. and Lela Malmgren Robinson. He was educated in Galva schools and graduated from Galva High School in 1958. His marriage to Joyce Moore took place on Aug. 8, 1971, in Cambridge. She died Jan. 9, 2017.
He operated the Robinson Tire Company in Cambridge during the 1970s and then worked for Firestone Tire in Davenport until retiring. He enjoyed small game hunting and loved to fish. He and his family liked to spend time in the summer on the lakes in Minnesota.
Those surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Brent Kruger, Dixon, Ill.; a son, Brett Robinson, Camdenton, Mo.; three grandchildren, Hailey (Matthew) Whittaker, Nathan (Emily) Kruger, Alyssa Kruger; and two great-grandchildren, Eliana Joyce and Emersyn Whittaker. His parents, his wife, and a sister, Lynn Conrad, preceded him in death.
