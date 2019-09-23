May 27, 1947-September 21, 2019
HAMPTON — Larry J. LaJeone, 72, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Due to the generosity of a heart donor, Larry was given eight more wonderful years with his family and friends to enjoy weddings, grandchildren and travel.
Larry was born in Chicago and resided in Hampton for 36 years. An avid fisherman and supporter of wildlife conservation, Larry received his M.S. from SIU and pursued a career in biology. Over the years, Larry dedicated his work to environmental science through writing, studying, consulting and fieldwork. Larry loved his work and retired from Excelon after 33 years working in the field he enjoyed so much.
Larry was a very active supporter of local sports programs. He coached youth baseball and could always be heard in the stands supporting his team.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Ann LaJeone, nee Bridge; children, Thomas (Kathrine), Joanne (Cory) Martin, Brian (Vickie); grandchildren, Georgia and John. Larry was preceded in death by his brother; parents; and beloved granddaughter, Alexandra. His great laugh and big personality will be missed by all of his relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 31st St, Brookfield, IL 60513. Contact: 708-485-2000 Online condolences can be sent to hitzemanfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Larry may be made to The March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, American Lung Association and American Heart Association.