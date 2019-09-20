August 16, 1940-September 20, 2019
ORION — Larry J. Carroll, 79, of Orion, passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Orion American Legion Post No. 255. Memorials may be made to the church or American Cancer Society.
Larry was born on August 16, 1940, in Galesburg, Ill. He was the son of Othello L. and Margaret Gallenbach Carroll. He married Wilma D. Schwarz at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Galesburg, Ill., on Sept. 12, 1964.
Larry worked as a communications analyst for John Deere Corporate Headquarters for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Larry was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, having served from 1961 to 1966 and was a member of the Orion American Legion Post No. 255. When his children were young, he volunteered as the Little League and Soccer Coach. Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and played on softball teams with friends for numerous years.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wilma; sons, Jon (Jennifer), St. Louis, Mo., Timothy “Tim” (Sally) Carroll, Alton, Ill.; grandchildren, Sara, Sam, Julia and Adam; brothers, Paul (Colleen) Carroll, Lee's Summit, Mo., Bernard “Bud” (Emily) Carroll, Aurora, Colo.; sister-in-law, Helen Carroll, Plano, Texas; and brother-in-law, Leo Mertz, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosemarie Carlson and Patricia Mertz; and brother, Raymond Carroll.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.